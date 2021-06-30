STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sylendra Babu takes charge as Tamil Nadu DGP, exhorts police to be humane towards public

After a formal ceremony organised at the DGP office on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Babu termed his elevation to the top post as a "rare opportunity" and thanked CM MK Stalin for choosing him

Published: 30th June 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dr C Sylendra Babu took charge as the new DGP of Tamil Nadu as retiring DGP JK Tripathy congratulates him at the DGP office in Chennai (Express | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: C Sylendra Babu officially took charge as the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday and exhorted police personnel to be humane towards the public.

After a formal ceremony organised at the DGP office on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai abutting the Marina beach, Babu termed his elevation to the top post as a "rare opportunity" and thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for choosing him.

"Police personnel should treat the public with humanity and respect human rights. Necessary skills would be imparted to them in this regard," he told reporters, adding "our (department's) action will speak soon."

ALSO READ: Sylendra Babu appointed Tamil Nadu's new DGP

The top cop, who preferred fist bumps over handshakes during the event, assured he would prioritise law and order maintenance and measures for crime prevention.

Besides promising to look into issues faced by police personnel, he also informed that petitions, received through the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar' (CM in your constituency) initiative and referred to the police department, would be investigated and a report would be submitted to the government in 30 days. The entire IPS top brass in the city turned up for the event, which also saw the outgoing DGP JK Tripathy receiving a ceremonial send-off.

Senior officers escorted Tripathy's car out of the DGP office premises by pulling a ceremonial rope tied to the vehicle. In the evening, the retired officer was given a farewell in Rajarathinam Stadium.

Hours after assuming office, Sylendra Babu also called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

