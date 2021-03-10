STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Kamal Haasan's MNM releases names of 70 candidates

Haasan announced the candidature of 70 persons for his party's maiden assembly polls battle, being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

MNM party founder Kamal Hassan poses with candidates for the assembly election 2021 at a hotel in Chennai.

MNM party founder Kamal Hassan poses with candidates for the assembly election 2021 at a hotel in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced the first list of 70 party candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, fielding, among others, a former associate of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam.

The party, which is facing the elections with allies, actor R Sarath Kumar-headed All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar, has announced it will test its fortunes from 154 of the 234 seats, leaving the rest to its two partners.

At a press conference here, Haasan announced the candidature of 70 persons for his party's maiden assembly polls battle, being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance.

V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of the late Kalam, has been nominated from Anna Nagar in the city while former IAS officer Santhosh Babu is the party's pick for Villivakkam in the metropolis.

Film lyricist Snehan was among the 70 candidates Haasan named for various constituencies across the state including Kancheepuram, Mettur, Erode, Coonoor, Avanashi (SC), Viralimalai, Bodinayakkanur, Nagercoil and Colachel.

ALSO READ: AIADMK to contest from 171 constituencies in second list, allots 23 seats to PMK and 20 to BJP

The coalition, described by the respective party leaders as a "First Front" and not a "Third Front" as was being mentioned by some, has announced Haasan as its chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Vaiko-led MDMK, an ally of the DMK, identified the six assembly segments from where it would contest from, following its seat-sharing agreement with the lead partner earlier.

MDMK will field its nominees from Madurantakam (SC), Sathur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (SC) and Ariyalur.

As per the agreement reached with DMK, the MDMK's candidates will contest on the former's Rising Sun symbol.

The DMK also signed a pact with the All India Forward Bloc for one seat, where the outfit will contest on the Rising Sun symbol.

The MK Stalin-led DMK also agreed upon the constituencies to be contested by some other allies including the Indian Union Muslim League which will field its candidates from Vaniyambadi, Kadayanallur and Chidambaram segments.

PTI SA BN BN 03102148 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM candidate list
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp