DMK general secretary Durai Murugan hunting for 10th victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

He has contested eleven times so far, winning on nine occasions and losing to his AIADMK rivals only twice in 1984 and 1991, party sources stated.

The octogenarian was elevated to DMK general secretary from treasurer last year (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: With the DMK formalising its candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the party’s general secretary Durai Murugan is set to seek the people’s mandate for the 12th time. He has been named the party’s candidate for Katpadi which remains his fortress since 1996.

The octogenarian, who was elevated to DMK general secretary from treasurer last year, has faced the polls since 1971. He has contested eleven times so far, winning on nine occasions and losing to his AIADMK rivals only twice in 1984 and 1991, party sources stated.

“He won seven times in Katpadi and twice in Ranipet,” said DM Kathir Anand, Vellore MP and Durai Murugan’s son.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin to contest from Chepauk as DMK announces candidates for 173 seats

Known for his humour and satire, Durai Murugan, who is currently the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, has been a tough nut to crack on the floor of the House. He has never been hesitant to take on the rival benches during debates or launching a counter attack. His comments and remarks are tinged with humour and sarcasm. However, of late, his ferocity has waned for reasons better known to him.

With his imposing persona, Durai Murugan has been holding the reins of the party in Vellore region deciding the affairs of the party organisation and selection of candidates over the years.

However, promoting his son in the party by making him a member of Lok Sabha has led to murmurs within the party organisation in Vellore region.

In the current elections, the AIADMK has fielded S Ramu as its candidate to take on the DMK veteran. AIADMK workers expected SRK Appu, Vellore town district secretary, to lock horns with Durai Murugan. However, he has been fielded in Vellore constituency.

