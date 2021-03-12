STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK in direct fight against five AIADMK ministers in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

In Rajapalayam, the sitting MLA Thangapandian retained the seat and this time will face off against AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, who shifted his constituency from Sivakasi

Published: 12th March 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin releases the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | Jawahar)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK will fight a direct battle against five AIADMK ministers in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, while its ally, the CPM, will face off against two ministers.

In Bodinayakanur, DMK named its strongman Thanga Tamilselvan to contest against the AIADMK's coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

Tamilselvan, who initially started his political career in the AIADMK, had resigned as Andipatti MLA to facilitate Jayalalithaa's election to the Assembly from the seat in 2002.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Tamilselvan rebelled against the AIADMK government and later joined TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK as its propaganda secretary.

Later, he joined the DMK following a difference of opinion with Dhinakaran and was put in charge of Theni North district.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin to contest from Chepauk as DMK announces candidates for 173 seats

In Tirumangalam, DMK fielded M Manimaran, the younger son of former speaker Sedapatti Muthiah, against AIADMK's strongman and minister RB Udhayakumar. He contested from Thirumangalam in 2011 and Thirupparankundram constituency in 2016 and lost both times.

In Madurai West, C Chinnammal will contest against minister Sellur K Raju. Chinnammal, a first-time contestant in the assembly elections, has been a strong loyalist of Stalin in Madurai, even when Alagiri was dominant in the party.

In Rajapalayam, the sitting MLA Thangapandian retained the seat and this time will face off against AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, who shifted his constituency from Sivakasi. In the 2011 assembly election, Thangapandian lost to the AIADMK candidate but he won in 2016 by securing 74,787 votes.

In Sankarankovil, which is a reserved constituency, DMK had fielded a first-time contestant, E Raja, an advocate by profession, who holds a key post in the party's Advocate Wing to contest against Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi.

Apart from DMK candidates, the CPM will face off against two AIADMK ministers, Dindigul Srinivasan in Dindigul constituency and Kadambur Raju in Kovilpatti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp