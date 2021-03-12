DMK in direct fight against five AIADMK ministers in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

Vinodh Arulappan By

MADURAI: The DMK will fight a direct battle against five AIADMK ministers in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, while its ally, the CPM, will face off against two ministers.

In Bodinayakanur, DMK named its strongman Thanga Tamilselvan to contest against the AIADMK's coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

Tamilselvan, who initially started his political career in the AIADMK, had resigned as Andipatti MLA to facilitate Jayalalithaa's election to the Assembly from the seat in 2002.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Tamilselvan rebelled against the AIADMK government and later joined TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK as its propaganda secretary.

Later, he joined the DMK following a difference of opinion with Dhinakaran and was put in charge of Theni North district.

In Tirumangalam, DMK fielded M Manimaran, the younger son of former speaker Sedapatti Muthiah, against AIADMK's strongman and minister RB Udhayakumar. He contested from Thirumangalam in 2011 and Thirupparankundram constituency in 2016 and lost both times.

In Madurai West, C Chinnammal will contest against minister Sellur K Raju. Chinnammal, a first-time contestant in the assembly elections, has been a strong loyalist of Stalin in Madurai, even when Alagiri was dominant in the party.

In Rajapalayam, the sitting MLA Thangapandian retained the seat and this time will face off against AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, who shifted his constituency from Sivakasi. In the 2011 assembly election, Thangapandian lost to the AIADMK candidate but he won in 2016 by securing 74,787 votes.

In Sankarankovil, which is a reserved constituency, DMK had fielded a first-time contestant, E Raja, an advocate by profession, who holds a key post in the party's Advocate Wing to contest against Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi.

Apart from DMK candidates, the CPM will face off against two AIADMK ministers, Dindigul Srinivasan in Dindigul constituency and Kadambur Raju in Kovilpatti.