STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Murugan, Khushbu Sundar in BJP’s first list of 17 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls

BJP national women’s wing chairperson Vanathi Srinivasan will take on MNM president Kamal Haasan and Mayura Jayakumar of Congress party in Coimbatore South constituency.  

Published: 14th March 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

H raja, Khushnu Sundar

Senior BJP leader H Raja will face S Mangudi of Congress party in Karaikudi constituency.  (Photos | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP on Sunday released its first list of 17 candidates in Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections. 

The following are candidates and their constituencies: 

  • BJP State president L Murugan (Dharapuram)
  • Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South)
  • H Raja (Karaikudi)
  • K Annamalai (Aravakurichi)
  • Khushbu Sundar (Thousand Lights) 
  • Gandhi (Nagercoil)

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has announced the names of party candidates at a press conference in New Delhi. He also announced the number of seats being allocated to the parties in NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu led by the AIADMK.

Singh expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu with a full majority. 

In Dharapuram, Murugan has been pitted against DMK candidate Kayalvizhi Selvaraj while BJP national women’s wing chairperson Vanathi Srinivasan will take on MNM president Kamal Haasan and Mayura Jayakumar of Congress party in Coimbatore South constituency.  

State vice president K Annamalai is contesting against DMK candidate Monjanur R Elango in Aravakurichi constituency. Senior BJP leader H Raja will face S Mangudi of Congress party in Karaikudi constituency.  Actor Khushbu Sundar is pitted against DMK candidate Dr N Ezhilan in the Thousandlights constituency in Chennai. 

The rest of the candidates and their constituencies are as follows:

  • G Pandurangan (Virudhunagar)
  • D Kuppuram (Ramanathapuram)
  • P Ramesh (Colachel)
  • S Thanigaivel (Tiruvannamalai)
  • VAT Kalivarathan (Tirukkovilur)
  • Dr CK Saraswathi (Modakurichi)
  • D Periyasamy (Tittakudi)
  • Poondi S Venkatesan (Tiruvaiyaru) 

The DMK MLA from Thirupparankundram constituency, P Saravanan who joined the BJP at 12 noon on Sunday has been given a party ticket to contest from Madurai North where he will take on DMK candidate G Thalapathi. 

When asked how come the BJP offered a party ticket to Saravanan who joined the party just a few hours ago, a smiling Murugan said, “Indeed, Saravanan has joined the BJP online on Saturday itself.  On Sunday, he formally joined the party in Chennai. Besides, his popularity in the constituency, his services to the people were taken into consideration while giving him a party ticket. 

In the case of Khushbu Sundar, she was the national spokesperson of the Congress and was a popular actor and has been in politics for many years. So, she has been given a party ticket. Murugan said in Thousand Lights constituency, the sitting MLA who switched from the DMK to BJP last year opted not to contest this time. 

The party has recognised long-time office bearers of the BJP too. In Nagercoil, MR Gandhi who has been involved in social service since his days in Jan Sangh has been given a seat.  

Answering queries of reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Murugan said the party's election manifesto would be released on March 21, further adding that he would be filing his nomination papers on March 18. 

BJP State vice-president Nainar Nagenthran who filed his nomination for Tirunelveli constituency on Friday even before the party released the list, has been allocated the same constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 BJP list H Raja Khushbu Sundar K Annamalai
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp