TN Assembly’s first resolution will be against farm laws if DMK returns to power: Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Coming down heavily on the AIADMK and PMK for supporting central laws including CAA and the three farm laws in Parliament, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday promised that the first business of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be a resolution against the farm laws if his party comes back to power.

“The Centre had brought in three farm laws which were intended to corporatise agriculture sector and wipe out the livelihood of poor farmers. The AIADMK and PMK had supported these laws like what they did on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Now, they are saying they will not allow the three farm laws in the state with an eye on the polls,” he said, while addressing a poll campaign meeting at Jolarpet in Tirupathur district.

While states like Punjab, Kerala and West Bengal passed resolutions against the farm laws in their respective Assemblies, Palaniswami did not bring in a resolution like them, he said.

“The first business of the Assembly, after we come back to power, will be a resolution against these three farm laws,” Stalin announced.

He also blamed the AIADMK and PMK for supporting the enactment of the CAA. “However, they are pretending as if they are the saviours of the minorities,” he said.

On the contrary, DMK MPs voted against the CAB in Parliament and held several protests, besides collecting two crore signatures from the public and sending them to the President, he said.

He listed his party’s poll promises and urged voters to elect all three candidates of his party and a lone candidate of IUML in Tirupathur district.

Referring to the issues of the Tirupathur district, Stalin promised to take action to establish a government medical college, polytechnic college and mango pulp factory in the district, SIPCOT industrial complexes at Natrampalli and Mallagunda, apart from laying a bypass road in Tirupathur.

He also promised to set up a cancer treatment centre at the government hospital in Jolarpet, effluent treatment plants for leather-based industries, industrial estates in Ambur and Vaniyambadi, extension of Hogenakkal drinking water supply scheme, SIPCOT complex and a bus terminus at Jolarpet and hassle-free permission for the traditional sports of eruthu vidum vizha and manjuvirattu.

Candidates for Jolarpet -- K Devaraji (DMK), Tirupathur -- A Nallathambi (DMK), Ambur -- AC Vilwanthan and Vaniyambadi -- Nari Mohammed Nayeem (IUML) were also present at the campaign meeting.