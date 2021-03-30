STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi says Congress government in Puducherry was a 'disaster', accuses ex-CM of corruption

Modi said, "There was only loot. MLAs belonging to the Congress had been openly talking about the corruption directly linked to the family of the former Chief Minister and were sidelined."

Published: 30th March 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Puducherry on Tuesday (Photo: G Pattabiraman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the previous Congress government led by V Narayanasamy was a 'disaster' that failed on all fronts and looted the people.

Addressing a public rally at the AFT ground here in favour of the NDA candidates, he said Puducherry occupies a special place in the long list of non-performing governments over the years as it failed in every sector, be it education, filling up of medical seats, or the welfare of SCs and STs.

Accusing Narayanasamy of corruption, Modi said, "There was only loot. MLAs belonging to the Congress had been openly talking about the corruption directly linked to the family of the former Chief Minister and were sidelined."

Ridiculing Narayanasamy, Modi said that the Puducherry election is unique, as the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket to contest, despite several years of loyalty to the extent of even lifting the chappals of leaders and doing wrong translations.

"This clearly shows how much of a disaster his government had turned out to be," he said. The promises made in the manifesto have not been fulfilled and a report card of the work the government has done in five years is yet to be given, he added.

Speaking on his vision to make Puducherry BEST (hub of Business, Education, Spiritualism and Tourism), Modi said that the future NDA government will focus on bringing economic growth. It will also work to assist entrepreneurship and create new job opportunities for youth.

The education infrastructure will be scaled up, he said, adding that the central government was working towards promoting medical and technical education in local languages.

Referring to spiritual leaders and temples, Modi said the NDA government’s efforts will help create the required infrastructure that draws people from all over the world to discover themselves in Puducherry.

Charging the Narayanasamy government of totally ignoring Karaikal district that has affected tourism in the region, Modi said the government will carry out projects for the improvement of road infrastructure, pointing at the four-laning of 45 A highway in progress.

Focusing on fishermen, Modi said that the central government was strengthening the blue economy for which the budget has grown by 80 per cent and hoped that the new steps will boost the coastal economy of Puducherry.

He said that Rs 220 crores have been allocated for Puducherry under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which will promote aquaculture in 30 hectares, provide fishing vessels, establish cold chain and fish vending and fish seva centres as well as two coastal villages. More harbours would be set up in Puducherry, he said.

Under the Smart City project, Rs 2000 crores are being invested to transform infrastructure, while under PMAY, 6000 houses have been constructed and another 8000 are being constructed.

The Prime Minister assured that the promises made would be fulfilled and said that their track record speaks for itself.

Former Chief Minister and AINRC President N Rangasamy while addressing the gathering urged the Prime Minister to enhance the annual central grants for Puducherry as the present grants are inadequate for the UT. There is not much scope for mobilisation of revenue and hence the grants need to be enhanced, he said.

