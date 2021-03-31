STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN polls 2021: DMK-Congress failed to safeguard women in Tamil Nadu, alleges Yogi Adityanath

If the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the state would get more funds for development activities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during a rally in Coimbatore.

Published: 31st March 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning for Coimbatore south constituency BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan at raja street in Coimbatore City.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning for Coimbatore south constituency BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan at raja street in Coimbatore City. ( Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit at out both the Congress and DMK alleging that they have failed to safeguard women.

Referring to some alleged derogatory remarks made by some political party leaders, including DMK MP A Raja, recently, Adityanath said this has proved that there would be no protection to women if these parties were voted to power.

Addressing a rally here seeking votes for Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP candidate for the Coimbatore south assembly constituency, he said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always development of Tamil Nadu, both industrially and economically.

If the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the state would get more funds for development activities, he said.

The BJP-led government has sanctioned to Coimbatore city a defense corridor for manufacturing components for the sector, by which it will become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and result in generation of large employment, Adityanath added.

The chief minister also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing nearly Rs 120 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Adityanath earlier visited the Puliyakulam Lord Ganesha temple and offered prayers.

From there he was led to the venue of the public meeting by 1,000 two-wheeler riders in a procession, covering a 7 km distance.

Vehicular traffic was paralysed on main roads during the period.

