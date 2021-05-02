STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congratulations... We shall work together': PM Modi, top leaders wish DMK and Stalin

Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh were among the other leaders who shared congralutory messages.

Published: 02nd May 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the DMK sealing its return to power after 10 years, wishes poured in for the party and its leader MK Stalin from leaders across the country.

A tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle on Sunday said, "Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh was among the first to congratulate Stalin.

"Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin  on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him," he tweeted on Sunday evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too congratulated Stalin in a tweet stating, "People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes."

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance, wished Stalin and Arivalayam "a good tenure in the service of the people."

Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, also tweeted their wishes to Stalin.

ALSO READ | TN Election Results: These are the regions that helped DMK seal their victory

"My sincere congratulations to @mkstalin for the stupendous win of @arivalayam in #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls. Wishing him a successful road ahead in fulfilling the wishes of the people," Soren tweeted.

N Chandrababu Naidu, president of the Telugu Desam Party tweeted, "My best wishes and congratulations to @mkstalin Garu on @arivalayam's triumph in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2021."

Lalu Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal termed the win a 'stupendous victory' in a tweet on Sunday.

"I am sure you will carry forward the social justice legacy of respected Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji and live up to the expectations of dravidian brothers and sisters," he tweeted.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Southern region chairman CK Ranganathan stated in a press release, "This landmark victory of the DMK led by Mr MK Stalin as president of the party has demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu for his far-sighted, people-centric and inclusive governance to be steered under his leadership in Tamil Nadu."

In a congratulatory letter to Stalin, the Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali said, "Tamil Nadu has rightly chosen you to be our next Chief Minister to implement at a fast pace and efficient manner, till 2026, which shows your sagacity, wisdom and knowledge of what and how to do like a true leader like your lamented father late Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi."

