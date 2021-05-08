As promised, Aavin prices slashed in Tamil Nadu to help people during Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living up to MK Stalin's second promise made on day one of assuming charge as a chief minister, the public can avail Aavin milk at a discount of Rs 3 per litre from May 16.

The price list is as follows:

Milk variety Current price New price Toned Milk (1 litre) Rs. 40 Rs. 37 Toned Milk (500 ml) Rs. 20 Rs. 18.50 Standardised Milk (500 ml) Rs. 22.50 Rs. 21 Full fat Milk (500 ml) Rs. 24.50 Rs. 23 Double Toned Milk (500ml) Rs. 19.50 Rs. 18

Also, the regular monthly milk cards will be issued for the duration between May 16 and June 15.

This move was part of one of the five key announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

For further information for Aavin milk distribution in Chennai, contact 1800 425 3300, 044 23464575, 23464576 or 23464578.