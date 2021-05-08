STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre increases oxygen supply to Tamil Nadu after request from CM Stalin

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare increased the allocation from 220 to 419 metric tons (MT)

Published: 08th May 2021

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the Centre to enhance oxygen supply to the state, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare increased the allocation from 220 to 419 metric tons (MT).

According to a statement, signed by the Director of National Health Mission Dr Sanjay Roy, the Centre has increased allocations at the Inox Sriperambudur unit from 50/MT to 140/MT a day.

The JSW Salem plant will get 15 MT/day from 10/MT, while Sicgilsos Gases in Tanjore will get 40 MT/day from 20.

Puducherry Inox plant will get 44/MT a day from 40/MT and Linde St Gobain gets 60/MT from 20/MT, while a few more plants have also increased their supply.

This move is expected to improve the oxygen crisis in the state.

