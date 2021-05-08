STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malls, liquor shops shut as Puducherry extends lockdown from May 10 to 24

In addition to the night curfew from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M. every day, shopping complexes and malls will remain shut and only some essentials will remain open, according to an order issued by govt. 

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In light of the rising COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, the governmet has announced the extension of lockdown in the Union Territory from midnight of May 10 to midnight of May 24 to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to the night curfew from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M. every day, shopping complexes and malls will remain shut and only establishments catering to essential needs will be allowed to function, according to an order issued by the government. 

People are adviced to remain home and are permitted to be outside only for activities that are permitted. 

Even movement for essential activities will be subject to verification by enforcement agencies. 

Among the places that are shut on all days for the public are beaches, parks, gardens and any social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings are prohibited. 

The places that will remain open till noon are provision stores, vegetable shops, restaurants/eateries for home delivery/takeaways only, grocery shops, fruit shops, dairy and milk booths, seafood and poultry stores, and animal fodder shops. 

Here are the details on what's permitted and what's not.

  • Dining in at restaurants, hotels, eateries, messes or tea shops is not permitted,
  • Dairy and milk supply will be allowed to function,
  • In hotels and lodges, food can only be served to the rooms and guests are not permitted to dine in at the in-house restaurants,
  • Hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals, opticians, and shops selling medical equipment, ambulances and hearse vehicle services, medical and its allied activities, all medical emergency cases,
  • Distribution of news papers will be permitted,
  • Goods transport and public passenger transport (buses/auto/taxies), vehicles carrying agricultural produce of farmers, agriculture and its allied activities shall be permitted,
  • The public passengers transport (buses) have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent of the maximum seating capacity. Rental vehicles and taxis including cab services are  permitted to ply   with three passengers excluding driver. Autos are permitted to ply with two passengers excluding driver.
  • All religious places and places  of worship would be closed for public worship. However, essential pujas, prarthanas, rituals are permitted to be conducted only by the priests, employees of the respective religious place. Further Religious congregations, gatherings and functions are prohibited. However, “Kudamuzhukku" shall be permitted without participation of the general public but with the participation of priests/employees of the temple only by following the Standard Operating Procedure 
  • Marriage-related gathering shall be permitted but with guests not exceeding 25 while funeral/last rites are permitted with participants not exceeding 20.
  • Industrial production units  has been permitted to operate.
  • POL Bunks, ATMs, Telecommunication,  Internet services Broadcasting and Cable services, Media, IT and IT enabled services are all permitted to operate.
  • Water supply, Sanitation, Electricity supply, Cold storages and warehousing services, private security services, Law and order/emergency/municipal/fire/election related services, Courts as per orders of High Court have been permitted.
  • Banks and insurance offices and SEBI/stock relates offices can operate up to 12 noon only.
  • All e-commerce activities are  permitted
  • Sale of all liquor in all categories of liquor shops -- bars, liquor shops, arrack shop have been prohibited.

