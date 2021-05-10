Day before lockdown, Covid patients' kin in Madurai fume over Sunday ban on Remdesivir sale

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after a counter was opened at Madurai Medical College for the sale of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, the hospital authorities, with no prior notice, closed the counter on account of the Sunday holiday, much to the disappointment of Covid patients' relatives gathered at the premises for the medicine.

While many, including those from other districts, reached the medical college campus as early as 4 am hoping to get the medicine, they were forced to leave empty-handed. A Selvi, the daughter-in-law of a COVID patient, who was among the first to reach the venue, said that her father-in-law was admitted to a private hospital with 40% infection in the lungs.

"The doctors asked us to source the drug. But I came here early only to find the board reading 'Today holiday'. Would COVID understand it is a holiday and wait for medicine?" she asked. Making matters worse, public transport will be suspended from Monday owing to the full lockdown.

"Not everyone owns a vehicle. While all other services were open on a regular basis on Sunday to help the public prepare for the lockdown, how could they close the only counter for the anti-viral drug a day ahead of lockdown? Besides, with the tight vigilance during the lockdown, the scrutiny of documents itself will delay everything," said another kin of a Covid patient.

They further added that the hospital authorities and the district administration should have given prior notice. They noted that the administration has not announced a proper time schedule on when the Madurai counter would be open.

District Collector T Anbalagan said that the counter would be opened on Monday and denied to comment any further. Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College Hospital Dr J Sangumani was not available for comment.

