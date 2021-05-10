STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin's free bus travel scheme for women wins nationwide accolades

Tara Krishnaswamy, the co-founder of 'Citizens for Bangalore', says that the move will change the lives of women, especially in the unorganised sector.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The free bus travel for women which is being implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu is attracting attention with experts stating that it will not only boost ridership but also change the lives of the women and boost the economy of the state.

Hailing the new government’s decision to make bus travel free for women, Shreya Gadepalli, South Asia Programme Lead, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) says as per the study by the ITDP India Programme in early 2020, women bus commuters in Chennai highlighted affordability and safety as their biggest concerns.

"They have less access to personal motor vehicles than men and are more dependent on public transport. Free public transport can empower women—give them greater access to jobs and education—and make them more productive members of the society," she says.

Shreya says that as a next step, the state government should consider expanding bus services. ITDP’s People Near Transit study found that, in Chennai, four out of ten women do not have access to buses within easy walking distance. The situation is worse in other cities of Tamil Nadu. More buses will mean less waiting time and less crowded buses—making it safer for women to travel. It should not be seen as an expense but as an investment in the future of women, she added.

Tara Krishnaswamy, the co-founder of 'Citizens for Bangalore', says that the move will change the lives of women, especially in the unorganised sector, who are dissuaded from taking up jobs as costs outweigh their salaries.

"Now with public transport being made free, the women can now travel across the length and breadth of the country. It provides the women financial security, as well as safety to them as more women, will travel in public transport," says Tara.

Interestingly,  the free travel facility given to women will cost the exchequer Rs.1200 crore in the annual revenue of the state transport corporations. According to official data, the annual revenue of the TN State Transport Corporations from the city buses (ordinary) is estimated to be around Rs 3000 crores. The working women and girls pursuing higher education are projected to account for around 40% of the TN bus ridership. But then experts believe the measure will help the economy grow in a long term. It will increase the work participation of women thus enhancing the growth of the state economy.  

ALSO READ | Covid second wave: TN records 28,978  cases, 232 deaths

As per official data, the percentage of working women population is comparatively low in Tamil Nadu. According to the 2011 census data, working women contribute only to 31.8% of the work participation rate while men account for 59.3% of the work participation rate. Increasing the work participation rate of women will enhance the growth of the economy. Women would be provided safe and secure travel in public transport to facilitate their higher education needs and contribute economically which would uplift their socio-economic status and growth of the economy. 

"I think it's a great step from the TN Govt and it will go a long way in bringing more economic opportunities for women," says Pravesh Biyani, Head, Centre for Sustainable Mobility, IIIT Delhi.

He says that the move has the potential to not only make the commute safer for women but also more efficient. "From my experience in working with the Delhi government, where the women travel using free pink passes, we learned that using technology for "zero cost tickets", a reliable demand data of female commuters can be estimated thereby making transit planning more gender-sensitive, which was not the case so far," he says. The Delhi app - called Chartr has not only been very popular with the female commuters for issuing pink tickets but has also provided reliable travel data to the agency and the government, he says.

According to a Comprehensive Mobility Plan, a transport roadmap for Chennai till 2048, the passenger transport usage has shrunk from 26% in 2008 to 23% in 2018. The study states that 157 lakh daily trips are made in the city with buses having a share of 22.6%. Gita Krishnan Ramadurai, Associate Professor, Department of Transportation, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, terms the move by the Tamil Nadu government to allow women to travel free in buses as an innovative one.

"With public transit ridership falling, we need innovative ideas to boost ridership. Public transportation is a sustainable transport solution for our cities. It also provides equitable access to livelihood," he says.

This is echoed by Gopinath Menon former  Chief for Transportation, Land Transport Authority, Singapore. Getting more people to use public transport like buses is one way to combat traffic congestion and air pollution. Making fares affordable is a sure way to get more to use buses. Making it free for a section of the population, ladies who need to travel, should have a greater beneficial effect on the traffic situation, he says.

A senior transport expert from Maharashtra, Sanskriti Menon, while hailing the Tamil Nadu government's free bus travel for women, said Maharastra and other states should take a cue and also invest in excellent bus-based public transport, especially now when people need support for economic recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin free bus travel for women
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp