Stalin appeals for donation to CM relief fund to help tackle Covid situation 

The State is in dire need of financial support, said Stalin while requesting the general public to donate generously. 

Published: 11th May 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested the public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in a bid to support government efforts to contain the spread of Covid -19.

In a statement, Stalin said the government was making every effort to overcome unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic. 

The State is in dire need of financial support, said Stalin while requesting the general public to donate generously.  

He assured that money will only be spent for increasing oxygen beds at hospitals, uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs and life-saving gas, improving the infrastructure of hospitals, purchasing vaccines and other medical expenses. Accounts of the CMPRF will be made public, he added.

Donations made from within the country would be exempted under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, contributions from NRIs would be exempted under Section 50 in The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, added the statement.

ALSO READ | TN government school teachers to donate a day's salary to CM Covid-19 relief fund

Funds can be contributed through debit, credit cards, and internet banking through the link https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html.

For transferring through ECS, the name of the bank is Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009. The savings account number is 117201000000070, IFSC Code is IOBA0001172, MICR code is 600020061, and CMPRF PAN is AAAGC0038F.

For paying money through PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, Amazon Pay, and Mobikwik,  the UPI VPA ID: tncmprf@iob

Those transferring funds through ECS, are requested to provide the details such as Name, Amount Contributed, Bank and Branch, Date of Deposit, Acknowledgement No., Full Postal Address and e-mail ID.

The NRIs willing to contribute could use the SWIFT Code to donate -- IOBAINBB0001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai.

Donations through demand draft and cheque should be addressed to Deputy Secretary to Government and Treasurer, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Tamil Nadu Government, Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Tamil Nadu, India. Email: dspaycell.findpt@tn.gov.in

Private institutions can donate funds under Corporate Social Responsibility to the following bank account:  Indian Overseas Bank 117201000017908 IFSC Code IOBA0001172, Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009.

