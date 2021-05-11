STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government school teachers to donate a day's salary to CM Covid-19 relief fund

Published: 11th May 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government school teachers belonging to various teachers associations have announced that they will all donate one day's salary to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

This comes on the day Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the public to generously donate to the Covid relief fund.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state coordinators of JACTO-GEO (Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations-Government Employees Organisations) said that around 12 lakh of their members, who include government school teachers and government employees, have all come forward to give a day's salary.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu boy donates savings to CM's COVID relief fund, MK Stalin sends him surprise gift in return
 

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association (TNTA) in a statement appreciating the efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government said that all teachers have come forward to donate one day's salary.

"There are over 2.62 lakh government school teachers who have volunteered towards this initiative and we hope that the government will soon pass a G.O. regarding the deduction of a day’s salary," said PK Ilamaran, the Association's president.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Vocational Teachers Kazhagam has also said that its members will donate a day's salary. The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation (TNGTF) too said that all high and higher secondary school teachers who are their members will contribute towards the relief fund.

