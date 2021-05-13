Ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu will now be intense: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The meeting of representatives of all legislature parties in the State Assembly on Thursday unanimously agreed to intensify the ongoing complete lockdown further to protect the lives of the people.

“Based on the views expressed by the representatives of all parties in the meeting, it has been decided to intensify the norms for complete lockdown further with a view to protect the lives of the people,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters after the 160-minute-long meeting held at the secretariat.

The Minister said five resolutions were adopted at the meeting. A unanimous resolution was adopted to the effect that all parties would extend full support to the measures to be taken for containing the coronavirus infection.

Another the resolution said all political parties have decided to completely stop organising public meetings as well as other political events since the coronavirus infection is spreading fast. The parties have agreed to set an example for the people in adhering to the Covid norms so that the people would follow suit to prevent the spread of this infection.

ALSO READ | Long hours, heavy workload leave TN frontline workers on COVID-19 duty gasping for breath

It was also decided that all parties should engage themselves in the relief works needed for the people. Further, the meeting also decided to constitute a committee of representatives of legislature parties in the State Assembly to provide suggestions to the government on Corona prevention and other issues.

In his introductory remarks, Chief Minister MK Stalin said certain concessions have been announced during the complete lockdown only to ensure that the people are not affected. But using these concessions as loopholes, some have been violating the norms for lockdown, he said.

"As such, I request you to give your views on whether these concessions can be continued or some modifications could be made. Stalin also gave a detailed account of the steps being taken on a war footing to contain the spread of this infection," the CM said.

Representatives of legislature parties, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu spoke on the occasion while senior Ministers and officials from various departments were present.

Those who attended the meeting include TR Baalu and RS Bharathi (DMK), D Jayakumar and Dr V Paramasivam (AIADMK), Vijayadharani and Muniarathinam (Congress), Nainar Nagenthran and MN Raja (BJP), GK Mani (PMK), and representatives from MDMK, CPI, CPM, MMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi.