Puducherry gets another 1000 vials of Remdesivir from Centre

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Central government on Thursday provided 1000 vials of Remdesivir injection required for corona patients admitted in Pondicherry government and private medical college hospitals. Remdesivir shots are being administered without any restriction at all hospitals to Covid patients who are in need of them, Health Secretary Dr T Arun said.

Health Director Dr S Mohan Kumar said that there was no shortage of Remdesivir in Puducherry. He said that the drug cannot be administered on demand and will be given on the basis of guidelines laid down by the Union Health ministry.

Meanwhile, a separate ward with 100 beds with oxygen concentrators has been created at the emergency department of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College as a transit centre for Covid patients who require oxygen immediately on arrival.