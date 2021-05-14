Remdesivir to be sold from Saturday at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation will begin the sale of remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in Covid-19 treatment, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from Saturday.

According to the health department officials, 300 vials will be sold per day and four counters will be opened.

People should enter via the fifth entry gate of the stadium and exit via the fourth gate. Wearing of masks is compulsory.

The venue is being shifted from the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital to the stadium to avoid crowding at the hospital. The health department informed the Madras High Court of their decision on Thursday.

People started thronging the stadium on Friday itself after hearing the news but were left disappointed.

The medical services corporation had put out a notice saying that the counters will open only from Saturday, 9 am.

ALSO READ:

EDITORIAL | Why the shifting of the Remdesivir sale remains a far from ideal solution