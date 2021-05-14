Tamil Nadu to supply Corona Relief Kits with 13 grocery items from June 3

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide Corona Relief Kits containing 13 grocery items to about 2.11 crore family cardholders in the State to help them cope with the lockdown period.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has floated tenders for this. The kits are likely to be distributed from June 3, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The 13 grocery items in each kit are Wheat flour, free flow iodised salt and rava (1 kg each), sugar and urad dhall (500 grams each), Tamarind and Bengal gram (250 kg each), mustard, cumin, turmeric powder and chili powder (100 grams each), one branded bathing soap (125 grams) and one branded washing soap (250 grams).

The civil supplies corporation will receive the sealed tenders from suppliers upto 11 am on May 19. The tender norms said 50% of the Corona Relief Kits should be supplied before June 2 and the rest before June 14. The tenderers should produce samples of the 13 grocery items at TNCSC, head office before 5.45 pm on May 17 in person. Otherwise, the tender will not be considered.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had already announced that Rs 4,000 would be given to rice cardholders as relief assistance. The distribution of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 has already started.