STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Tauktae: Nine fishermen missing after boat capsizes in Arabian Sea

According to the officials, the fishers in the other boat who allegedly saw the overturn of Samanthampettai boat have landed at Amini Island of Lakshadweep for temporary relief.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A gillnetter-longliner mechanized boat used for deep sea fishing

A gillnetter-longliner mechanised boat used for deep sea fishing. (Representational Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nine fishermen, including seven from the district, went missing after their boat allegedly capsized in the Arabian Sea from the the turbulence caused by approaching Cyclone Tauktae on Saturday.

The fishermen led by the boat owner, Manikandan of Samanthampettai, were rushing towards the shore amid rough weather conditions after receiving a storm alert around 3.00 am. The turbulence at sea, however, overturned the boat and the men into the waters. 

​"A group of deep-sea boats from Nagapattinam district were fishing next to each other in the Arabian Sea. They were returning together to the shore after receiving the storm alert. The fishers in another gillnetter-longliner boat, based in Ariyanatu Theru, saw the Samanthampettai boat being overturned by a huge wave. We received this information from them in the afternoon. We request to rescue the stranded fishers in the sea," said E Vijayan, a fisher representative from Samanthampettai.

ALSO READ | Cyclone-induced rain wreaks havoc in Kochi, major areas inundated

According to sources, the Samanthampettai-based boat departed from Cochin fishing harbor on April 29. 

The crew included I Manikandan (25), his brother Manivel (23), and their father Edumban (55) -- all from Samanthampettai. There were also B Dinesh (33) of Nagore, C Elanchezhiyan (26) of Moovalur, K Praveen (35) of Akkaraipettai, and Murthi (30) of Vanagiri. C Murugan (40) of Killai in Cuddalore district and another unidentified fisher was also among the crew. They had been fishing in the Arabian Sea from about 300 nautical miles for two weeks.

It is uncertain if the missing fishermen wore their 'personal flotation devices' (life jackets) when their vessel capsized. Other boats allegedly could not find the fishers in the dark and rough sea.

According to the officials, the fishers in the other boat who allegedly saw the overturn of Samanthampettai boat have landed at Amini Island of Lakshadweep for temporary relief.

The distraught families and friends of the missing fishermen met Nagapattinam District Collector Praveen P Nair and submitted a petition to rescue the stranded men. The Collector has assured them about requesting for a search and rescue operation through the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO WATCH:

An official from the Fisheries department in Nagapattinam said, "We have alerted the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC). A joint search operation by the armed forces would be sought for and initiated. Searching in rough weather with a cyclone around could be extremely challenging. We hope for the best."

The trips of 'deep-sea fishers' in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea can last for up to a month. They are largely unaware of the developments at the shore unless they are informed through advanced communication equipment in the boats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp