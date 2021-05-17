STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 second wave: Southern Railway cancels more trains due to poor patronage

Here are the details of the trains cancelled as per a statement on Monday

Published: 17th May 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, lockdown

Representational image (Photo| EPS/ A Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has temporarily cancelled several trains due to poor patronage.

ALSO READ: TN, Kerala lockdown: Southern Railway announces cancellation of trains. Full list here

Train no 06849 Tiruchchirappalli – Rameswaram express special, Train no 02668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil express special and Train no 06866 Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore express specials cancelled between May 19 and 31.

Train no 02667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore express special, Train no 06865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur express special and Train no 06164 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi weekly express specials cancelled between May 20 and June 1.

Train no 06163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli Bi weekly special cancelled between May 21 and 31.

