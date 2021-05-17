STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: TN health minister advises against steam inhalation, says it's not part of guidelines

The minister’s caution comes a day after steam inhalation photos and videos went viral on social media

Published: 17th May 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

A Herbal Steam Centre was inaugurated at Chennai Central railway station on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday advised citizens against steam inhalation, saying it was not part of the guidelines for treatment of COVID-19.

The minister’s caution comes a day after steam inhalation photos and videos went viral on social media.

Coimbatore South’s BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan had inaugurated a steam inhalation vehicle in her constituency and faced criticism from netizens. The Railway police too had installed about a dozen portable inhalation steamers at the Chennai Central Railway Station, receiving a similar feedback.

ALSO READ: Oxygen shortage: Private hospitals ask Covid patients to move out to govt facilities in Chennai

According to a statement from the health department, the Health Minister cautioned people against the use of steam inhalation on seeing videos from social media.

“Videos of steam inhalation are being spread on social media. The steam may go through their mouth and also affect their lungs. Apart from this, when they open their mouth to inhale steam, chances of them spreading the virus to others also is high,” the Minister cautioned.

He said that the state government’s COVID-19 treatment protocol was formed based on the WHO guidelines and the steam inhalation technique cannot be considered as a treatment as per the guidelines.

“Since COVID-19 is a virus that affects the lungs, people must not do steam inhalation by themselves without consulting a doctor,” the Health Minister said.

He said that the Siddha treatment methods at the Covid Care Centres are being done under the supervision of a team of doctors and the Tamil Nadu government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Steam inhalation COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. (Photo | HP Ashish Krishna, EPS)
ಕೋವಿಡ್19 2ನೆ ಅಲೆಯನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ? Expert Dr CN Manjunath on how to fight the second COVID wave
A boat ventures into the Arabian sea surrounded by heavy rain and wind during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains and strong winds lash Mumbai, city under orange alert
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp