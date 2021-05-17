STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court suspends all judicial work in courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said the decision was taken because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and the death of a district principal sessions judge in Tirunelveli due to the virus

Madras High Court

By Harish Murali
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the suspension of all judicial work in subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till further orders.

According to an official memorandum issued by the registrar general of the high court, except for remand purposes and other unavoidable matters, all judicial work in the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain suspended until further orders.

During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that the decision has been taken because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and the death of a district principal sessions judge in Tirunelveli due to the virus.

“All litigants and lawyers have been prohibited entry into the court complexes in all the subordinate courts unless unavoidable and with the permission of the judge in charge,” the memorandum said.

The High Court on Monday extended all existing interim orders granted by the courts as of April 30 till June 30.

“Since it may not be able to produce remand prisoners before courts all remands stand extended till June 30. This would apply without prejudice to rights of affected persons to be released on bail in the meantime,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The judicial officers and staff members of all the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are instructed not to attend court except when necessary, added the memorandum.

