Now, Tamil Nadu allows inter-district travel for weddings

CHENNAI: Three days after curbing inter-district travel, the State government on Wednesday relaxed transportation for weddings.

In view of the lockdown imposed from May 10 to 24, inter-district travel was restricted from May 17 except for emergency cases such as medical emergencies, elderly care and death and post death rituals.

Although on May 14, the government said the inter-district transportation for weddings will be allowed, it reversed its decision on May 17 as the State’s per day positive cases of Covid remained above 30,000.

Following the requests from the general public, the government enabled provision for e-registration thereby allowing people to travel for weddings.

However, the government said only one registration should be made for all the guests attending the event. E-registration has been enabled for all vehicles from various parts of the state in a single registration. The portal is https://eregister.tnega.org

“The eRegistration shall be made only by a person (applicant) who is directly connected to the marriage (like the bride, groom, mother, father, mother-in-law, father-in-law, etc.). The applicant's name mustbe printed on the wedding card and a copy of the wedding card has to be necessarily uploaded,” said the advisory issued on the website.

In case of eRegistration made by giving false information or documents, or more than one eRegistration made for the same event, the applicant is liable for action (both civil and criminal) under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and/or Disaster Management Act, 2005, said the government.

While registering the applicant should provide details of all the vehicles such as registration number, driver name, mobile number, all passenger name and one identity proof (Aadhar, Ration card, Driving License, PAN Card, and Passport).

A senior official from Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency said, “Any violation would be looked at seriously. Number of participants should not exceed the cab of 50 fixed by the government.”