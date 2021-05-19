STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM Stalin launches direct sale of Remdesivir to private hospitals

Hospitals that have provided information on patients who need the medicine were 151 and Remdesivir was being allotted to such facilities.

Published: 19th May 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the direct sale of anti-viral Remdesivir to private hospitals here on Wednesday and 960 vials of the medicine was given to representatives of 25 health facilities.

As many as 343 hospitals have registered themselves in the state portal, tnmsc.tn.gov.in, days after the government said information on COVID-19 patients on oxygen support, who require Remdesivir, should be uploaded for supply of the drug, an official release here said.

On May 16, the government had said Remdesivir would be made available directly to private hospitals to avoid overcrowding in places designated for its prescription based sale by state authorities to the kin of coronavirus patients.

The state-run Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation supplies the drug to government hospials.

Stalin launched the direct sale of the drug to hospitals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium sale centre here and in the first phase, 960 vials of Remdesivir have been given to 25 hospitals.

The drug would be provided to hospitals located in several regions of Tamil Nadu through the sale depots in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli, the release added.

Comments

