Two Salem hospitals lose permission to treat new COVID patients after 'mismanaging' oxygen

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Salem, with patients waiting for beds in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and in private hospitals

Health workers install oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a makeshift hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 30, 2021.

The hospitals deviated from the standard operating procedures for COVID-19 patient management, said the health department (Image used for representational purposes only | AP)

By Express News Service

SALEM: At a time when hundreds of patients are waiting to get beds with oxygen support, two private hospitals in Salem have come under the scanner. The Salem health department on Wednesday withdrew permission to the two hospitals for treating new COVID-19 patients after finding that they were not using medical oxygen judiciously.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Salem, with patients waiting for beds in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and in private hospitals.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu gets 9.62 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses, may begin inoculating 18+ soon

Meanwhile, allegations were raised against some private hospitals that they were not using medical oxygen properly. It was alleged that they admit more patients without having required oxygen facilities and after the patient's health condition becomes critical, they send them to GMKMCH. This was one of the key reasons for more COVID-19 deaths being reported in the district. A few private hospitals were also accused of providing oxygen support to patients who did not require it.

Following the allegation, the Salem district administration officials and Joint Director of Health Services Malarvizhi Vallal conducted an audit on the usage of medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients on May 16 and 17 in private hospitals, including at Manipal Hospital on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Dalmiya Board and at Kurinji Hospital on Five Roads in Salem City.

During the audit, it was found that the medical oxygen was not used rationally in these two private hospitals. The audit reveals gross mismanagement of medical oxygen, which is referred to as an essential public health commodity by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following this, the health department directed these two private hospitals not to admit any new COVID-19 patients. Patients who are currently being treated in these hospitals would be discharged after completion of the treatment following the protocols and medical ethics. The hospitals were told not to discharge any patients prematurely, said the health department in its notice issued to them.

The hospitals have deviated from the standard operating procedures for COVID-19 patient management, so they are temporarily suspended for treating new patients until further orders, the health department added.

