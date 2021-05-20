TN crosses 17 lakh Covid cases, 19K deaths mark; 13-year-old among the dead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 17-lakh mark in Covid-19 cases and 19000-mark in the deaths. The state on Thursday reported 35,579 Covid cases and 397 deaths taking the tally to 17,34,804 and toll to 19,131.

The state's test positivity rate was 21 per cent. Thirty per cent of Thursday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 6,073 cases. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 2,092 cases, Kancheepuram 858 and Tiruvallur 1,791 cases.

The state tested 1,71,094 samples and 1,62,638 people. With 25,368 people being discharged, the state had 2,63,390 active cases.

ALSO READ | TN slashes cost for RT-PCR tests by Rs 300

The new cases included nine passengers all of whom had travelled by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, 97 didn't have comorbid conditions.

They included a 13-year-old girl from Theni. The girl died of Covid pneumonia on May 17 - the day she had tested positive. She had been admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital on May 16.

ALSO READ | Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living

ALSO SEE: