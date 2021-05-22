TN cops come up with novel idea, use 'COVID-19 patient' to frighten lockdown violators

By Express News Service

KARUR: Lockdown violators who turned a deaf ear to all the appeals put forth by the government at Vangapalayampirivu in Karur were taught a 'scary' lesson by the Vengamedu police.

On Friday, individuals who were roaming around on the roads unnecessarily were stopped by Vengamedu police. While the cops were questioning them, a man wearing a head and face mask and holding a glucose bottle hopped on to the pillion seat of the violator’s two-wheeler, requesting the motorist to drop him in his home. The police officials quickly ran away from the two-wheeler, informing the rider that the 'patient' was infected with COVID-19 and had escaped from the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The motorists were seen panicking and trying to push away the youth and pleading with him to get down from their two-wheeler. But they had a sense of relief after the police revealed the truth that it was staged by officials to create awareness among violators.

Vengamedu Police Inspector T Ramesh told The New Indian Express, “Every day, we’ve been creating awareness with different methods among individuals who violate the lockdown despite the appeal from the government. So, on Friday, we staged a drama by making a volunteer ask the lockdown violators for a lift. As this is a rural area, only these types of campaigns are effective among violators. From Monday, we’ll come up with different concepts to create awareness among the people.”