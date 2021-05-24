STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Animal lovers come to rescue of hungry strays in Vellore region as complete lockdown begins

“On the first day of the complete lockdown, we provided food to about 350 stray dogs in several localities in Gudiyatham and Pernambut in Vellore district,” said Sugumar

Published: 24th May 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers attached to New World Animal Rescue have begun feeding stray dogs in Vellore district (Photo | Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: With no one to care for stray dogs, which survive by munching leftovers along the roadside and outside eateries, amid the complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu, animal lovers of Vellore have come together to feed them.

Led by S Sugumar, founder-president of New World Animal Rescue, sixteen animal lovers have joined hands to cook food and feed the animals at different localities.

The volunteers of the Pallikonda-based organisation began feeding stray animals on Monday, the first day of the complete lockdown.

“On the first day of the complete lockdown, we provided food to about 350 stray dogs in several localities in Gudiyatham and Pernambut in Vellore district,” said Sugumar.

ALSO READ: Don't display party symbols or flags while distributing financial aid: Madras HC to TN govt

The volunteers cook the food themselves at a makeshift kitchen on the premises of the office of New World Animal Rescue at Pallikonda and pack them in packets before ferrying them to the distribution points.

Sugumar, an ex-serviceman, said, “We cook the food on our own and pack them in small packets. Then we take them to the places of distribution.”

Apart from providing food to stray dogs in Vellore, the volunteers of animal care are planning to feed those in neighbouring Tirupathur and Ranipet districts as well.

During the first wave of the Covid pandemic too, they had fed stray animals in the three districts. Apart from street dogs, they also feed the monkeys straying on hills and hill top temples.

Although the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) in Vellore district has supported them with rice and wheat bran, the volunteers are looking for some kind-hearted people to give the push to sustain the service to the stray dogs.

Regional joint director of AHD J Navaneethakrishnan said, “We have given 15 bags of wheat bran and 10 bags of rice, each bag having 25 kg, for the New World Animal Rescue for feeding stray dogs.”

He added that the department has also supported two persons with rice to feed the horses they have been rearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore TN lockdown Stray dogs
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp