Don't display party symbols or flags while distributing financial aid: Madras HC to TN govt

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered that there cannot be any political colour given to the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 4,000 by the Tamil Nadu government to ration card holders.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by M Devarajan, an AIADMK member, seeking to provide the Rs 4,000 financial aid through direct bank transfer and also to restrain the state government from using the symbol of the ruling party. The government is providing the financial aid in view of the pandemic and lockdown.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the petitioner alleged that recently during the distribution of Rs 2000 to cardholders as the first instalment, Covid-19 protocols were violated. The DMK party flags too were used.

The advocate general R Shunmughasundaram, on behalf of the government, submitted that 90 percent of the distribution is complete and with the lockdown in place the entire exercise has been suspended. Recording the submission, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the tokens can have a picture of the Chief Minister in the capacity as the head of the government. However, the party symbol cannot be displayed during the entire process.

"At any rate, the state submits that more than 90% of the relief has already been made over and for the remainder, personnel involved in distributing the relief packages or the like should refrain from giving any political colour to the functions," the court ordered.

The court also directed the state to ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocols during the distribution of such assistance.