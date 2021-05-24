STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't display party symbols or flags while distributing financial aid: Madras HC to TN govt

The issue pertains to a plea moved by an AIADMK member, seeking to provide the Rs 4,000 financial aid through direct bank transfer and restrain the state government from using the ruling party symbol

Published: 24th May 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered that there cannot be any political colour given to the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 4,000 by the Tamil Nadu government to ration card holders.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by M Devarajan, an AIADMK member, seeking to provide the Rs 4,000 financial aid through direct bank transfer and also to restrain the state government from using the symbol of the ruling party. The government is providing the financial aid in view of the pandemic and lockdown.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the petitioner alleged that recently during the distribution of Rs 2000 to cardholders as the first instalment, Covid-19 protocols were violated. The DMK party flags too were used.

ALSO READ: Complete lockdown bitter medicine but people have to take it, says TN CM

The advocate general R Shunmughasundaram, on behalf of the government, submitted that 90 percent of the distribution is complete and with the lockdown in place the entire exercise has been suspended. Recording the submission, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the tokens can have a picture of the Chief Minister in the capacity as the head of the government. However, the party symbol cannot be displayed during the entire process.

"At any rate, the state submits that more than 90% of the relief has already been made over and for the remainder, personnel involved in distributing the relief packages or the like should refrain from giving any political colour to the functions," the court ordered.

The court also directed the state to ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocols during the distribution of such assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masras High Court Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp