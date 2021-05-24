STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre increases medical oxygen allocation for Tamil Nadu to 650 MT in revised order

Meanwhile, the state has started distributing vaccines to all districts to carry out the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group

Published: 24th May 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government has increased the medical oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu to 650 MT, said health secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to the press at the King Institute, Guindy, on Monday, Radhakrishnan said the Centre in its revised medical oxygen allotment order on Sunday has raised Tamil Nadu's share to 650 MT. The state was first allotted 220 MT, then it was increased to 519 MT and now it was further increased to 650 MT.

The state has been allotted 50 MT of oxygen each from two plants in Odisha and 46 MT from another plant in Odisha. Also, it has been allotted 60 MT from a plant in Maharashtra.

"Apart from this, 140 MT of oxygen from Singapore has reached Vizag (Visakhapatnam) and from there it will reach Tamil Nadu by road. A team is also monitoring the oxygen distribution and supply round the clock," said Radhakrishnan.

The Health Minister Ma Subramanian who inspected the government Covid hospital at the King Institute, Guindy, said the state has been increasing oxygen beds. On Monday, 104 oxygen beds were added at the King Institute. In Chennai, around 1,000 oxygen beds are available in Covid care centres.

ALSO READ: Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu

The minister also said that zero-delay wards will be opened in all government hospitals across the state to reduce patient waiting time in ambulances for admissions and for immediate oxygen support and treatment.

Vaccines distributed to all districts

The state has started distributing vaccines to all districts to carry out the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group.

Ma Subramanian said that in the first wave, the state reported 13 percent of vaccine wastage and of the 77 lakh received, only two lakh were left. With the recent arrival of about 11 lakh doses, the vaccines are being distributed to all the districts in the state. Once the doses reach the districts, vaccination for select categories like newspaper boys, milk and vegetables vendors, auto drivers, disabled and other vulnerable groups will start from Tuesday.

The health minister said in a week these groups will be covered and special camps may be conducted for doorstep vaccination.

The minister said the central government has been discriminatory in allocation of vaccines to states. He said 16.4 percent of vaccines have been allocated to Gujarat which has a population of around 6.37 crore. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu with 8.38 crore population has been allocated only 6.4 percent of the vaccines.

He said once the state is able to procure vaccines via the global tenders it has issued, universal vaccination will be implemented.

According to Health Department data, Chennai was allotted 1.33 lakh doses for vaccinating the 18 plus age group. Coimbatore was allotted 67,700 doses and Madurai 57,800. Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram were allotted 40,700, 42,900 and 39,000 doses respectively. The 10 districts where the caseload is high got a significant allotment.

Meanwhile, on Monday the state received 1.99 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine oxygen Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp