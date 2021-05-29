Wholesale markets in Koyambedu, other districts in Tamil Nadu can function from May 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed a few relaxations during the complete lockdown period between May 31 to June 7. The notification issued for the extended lockdown from May 31 allows the following activities, in addition to those which have been allowed during the previous lockdown period:

Wholesale vegetable, fruits and flower markets (Koyambedu and wholesale markets in districts) will be permitted to function. However, retail shops in wholesale markets will not be permitted.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through mobile vehicles will continue across Tamil Nadu in coordination with respective departments;

Between 7 am and 6 pm, provision shops can sell provisions through mobile vehicles/ carts in the residential areas after obtaining permission from the respective local bodies and to provide home delivery for the orders received over the telephone/ online.

All activities related to basic essential infrastructure sectors like Power, Water Supply, Sanitation, Telecommunication, Postal Services etc;

Railway, airport, sea port operations;

Medical related services including blood banks;

Visa Facilitation Centres for emergency travel purposes will be permitted to function with minimum staff;

Homes for children/differently abled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute/women/widow and related transportation will be permitted with e-Registration;

Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms and hatcheries and livestock farming activities and animal health related activities will be permitted;

Cargo handling including cold storage and warehousing services at ports, airports, railway stations, container depots and associated services will be permitted

Transportation to and from place of residence to airports/railway station will be permitted with e-Registration details for their travel, travel tickets and ID proof;

Industries which have been permitted to operate permitted should initiate immediate action to vaccinate all their employees within a month's time;

Hotels/lodges designated as Covid Care Hospitals/ Covid Care Centres and the hotels/ lodges meant for housing health care professionals will be permitted to function;

Inter-state and Inter-district travel in case of individuals, will be permitted for medical emergencies and funeral/ last rites with e-Registration;

Intra-district travel will be permitted for medical emergencies and funeral/last rites without e-Registration.