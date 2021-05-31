Tamil Nadu has COVID-19 vaccine stock only for two more days, says health minister

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine stock will be exhausted in the next two days and it is awaiting more supplies from the central government.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating the second batch of 504 oxygen beds here at the Chennai Trade Centre, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state has five lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which would be exhausted in two days. “We are awaiting the Centre's supply of fresh doses and we hope they will send it soon. Once we get it, we will supply it to all the districts,” the minister said.

The minister said that the central government has given a total of 83 lakh doses and the Tamil Nadu government has procured an additional 13 lakh doses through its orders. “We totally have got 96 lakh doses. We have placed orders worth Rs 85.48 lakh for 25 lakh doses. We have received 13 lakh doses and another 12 lakh are expected to come soon,” the minister added.

He also said that global tenders for 3.5 crore vaccine doses would be opened on June 5 and the successful bidders will be giving vaccines within six months of bidding. “We have also requested the Centre to either use the Chengalpet vaccination manufacturing plant or hand it over to the state to produce the vaccine. Our MPs in Delhi are directly in talks with central MPs and a decision in this regard is expected soon,” the minister said.

He also responded to the criticism by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who had said that the government was hiding the death numbers. “We have told all district officials not to hide any deaths during our visits to the districts. The Tamil Nadu government has no need to hide any deaths,” he said.

Meanwhile, 203 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Chennai Trade Centre where an additional 504 beds have been added. The Centre now totally has 864 beds, of which 804 are oxygen beds. “Even though COVID-19 is decreasing, the Chief Minister has given instructions to increase the beds,” the minister added.

On Monday, the minister also inaugurated a 120-bed COVID-19 facility which will offer treatment through the practices of yoga and naturopathy.