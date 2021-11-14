Virudhunagar's own oxygen factory

Azeefa Fathima By

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With 50 different types of trees on half an acre at Sundarapandiam village in Virudhunagar’s Watrap, Dr M Subburaj has created a ‘carbon sink’ in an effort to increase oxygen in the atmosphere. A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases.

The 41-year-old Hyderabad professor began working on his ‘Project Oxygen Factory’ during the first wave of the pandemic; back in his hometown owing to the lockdown, he had plenty of time to think and work. Ten of his friends were ready to help him in his venture.

“I have had an interest in farming since childhood. On India’s 50th Independence Day in 1997, my friends and I planted 100 teak saplings in our school. Harking back on it, I wanted to do something that would benefit the environment but, at the same time, stand out from the normal sapling planting. That’s how I came up with Project Oxygen Factory,” he elaborated.

The half-acre had not been cultivated for four decades owing to water scarcity. The land was filled with a dense growth of Karuvelam trees (juliflora). After cleaning and maintenance, it was converted into a mini-forest with trees and plants such as Paradise tree (Simarouba glauca), fig, Camel’s foot tree (aaththi maram), Bael tree (vilvam), peepal, bamboo, Blackboard tree (Ezhilai Paalai), cedar (dhevathaaru), rudraksha tree, eucalyptus, and other rare varieties of herbs and trees. Additionally, 80 neem saplings were also planted.

Explaining the reason behind the name of the project, he said it was an intuitive decision. “Each tree is an oxygen factory. So I named the place the same. Initially, the plan was to plant kodikkai (manila tamarind) trees but decided to plant a variety of trees on second thought. Now, it has become a sort of spiritual land, like a temple, to us.”

The goal of the group is to plant one lakh palm seeds. “All of us studied together at the government Sundarapandiam school. Our aim is to plant one lakh palm seeds from Krishnankoil to Pilavakkal dam. Palm trees protect our water resources and soil condition,” said Subburaj, adding that 8,000 seeds were planted last year and a drive to plant 2,000 saplings is underway this year.

“It will take 20 years to see the complete growth of the tree. We plant for the next generation. We have to plant the seeds in the October monsoon season. It will take three months for the roots to form. If we plant in October, we can see the first leaf in June. Even if we plant at any other time of the year, it will grow only after this season. While other seeds might rot or get damaged, palm seeds won’t. If it does not grow this season, it will grow in the next,” said Ponnirulappan (42), one of the team members.

The project aims to preserve rare species of flora; purify the environment to improve the health of the people; and spread awareness on the need to plant saplings, Subburaj said, adding that the project can also serve as a pension scheme of sorts for farmers as the trees have commercial value, too. “I plan to invite children into the project and educate them about the rare species of trees planted here and their benefits,” he added.