Three including two minors held in Tiruchy cop murder case

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Within 24-hours police of the murder of special sub-inspector of police Boominathan, special police team arrested 19-year-old youth and two minors who were involved in the crime near Keeranur on Monday.

The police team secured the murder weapon and bikes used for the offences from the arrested youth's possession.

Special team sources said that the accused Manikandan was booked under the charges of murder and goat theft. He will be produced before Keeranur court and will be remended later in the afternoon on Monday.

Other two minors who were involved in the murder case will be produced before the juvenile board and will be lodged in Observation home, said central zone IG Balakrishnan

On Sunday, Bhoominathan (55) of Tiruchy, who was serving as Sub-inspector with Navalpattu police station, during his night patrol saw a gang carrying goats in bike evading cops in the outpost and fled via Pudhukottai road.

Bhoominathan started chasing the gang in his two wheelar. As he tried to apprehend the goat thieves, one of the accused person took out a machate which he brought hidden and slashed Bhoomithan in his head, which led to his death on the spot.

Following the murder, four-member special team was formed to investigate the incident.

Based on CCTV footage and mobile number which was active in the location during the murder, the special teams secured a youth named Manikandan (19), who was hiding in Pudukkottai district. Later investigation revealed that Manikandan along with two minor children were involved in goat theft activities.

Based on the accused persons statement, while they were returning with the goat, the cop intervened them in Navalpattu and despite evasion, the SI continued to chase them. The special sub inspector Boominatham after several kilometre of chase, caught the trio near Pallapatti railway subway near Keeranur. Intending to escape from the spot, Manikandan used the machete to slash the cop. As Boominatham collapsed, the trio fled from the location.