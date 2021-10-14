STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN teacher thrashes, kicks student for skipping his class

The absence of seven students in his previous class infuriated the teacher who resorted to corporal punishment for them.

By Online Desk

A teacher brutally thrashing a student inside a classroom at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. 

The incident took place in Nandanar Boys School in Chidambaram's Durai Kaliyamoorthy Nagar.

The teacher, identified as Subramanian, was conducting a physics class for the Class 12 students. 

The absence of seven students in his previous class infuriated the teacher who resorted to corporal punishment for them.

The students were also made to kneel down while the teacher was caught on camera caning them. He was also seen kicking them repeatedly.

A student from the classroom recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

In charge and caretaker of the school Selva Pandian has initiated an inquiry into the incident. "We have begun an inquiry and are talking with the students. Based on the findings, departmental action would be taken against Subramanian," said Pandian.

