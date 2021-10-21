TN shop shut after 'get a T-shirt for 50 paise' promotion draws uncontrollable crowds

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It's hard to spot 50 paise coins anywhere in 2021, but this garment shop in Manapparai was thronged by visitors carrying them on Thursday.

In a novel method to popularise his shop, the owner offered a free T-shirt to anyone who could produce a 50 paise coin, inviting uncontrollable crowds amid the pandemic. The police soon intervened to cut short the opening day promotion.

The shop opened by Hakeem Mohamed on Thursday had a peculiar offer for anyone who could find a 50 paise coin. Mohamed told The New Indian Express, "I advertised to provide a T-shirt free of cost for anyone who brings a 50 paise coin to our shop on the day of inauguration."

The posters were seen all around the Manapparai bus stand and in local WhatsApp chats a few days before. Hundreds gathered at the shop and the road itself was blocked owing to traffic.

"We tried to control the crowd, but it was in vain. The people were not ready to wait and came in waves though I personally told them there would be stock. I had 1000 quality cotton shirts for this promotion alone," said Mohamed.

People submitted 50 paise and climbed up the first floor to pick a free T-shirt. However, due to poor crowd control, there was great commotion and a roadblock.

The promotion was advertised from 9 am to 1 pm but was stopped before 11 am itself as police arrived at the spot and asked the proprietor to shut the shop.

The shop only reopened after 1 pm sans the promotion. Many did come with 50 paise after that, only to learn the promotion was over. Only less than 100 shirts were said to be given away.