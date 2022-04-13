Father, daughter die in house collapse due to rain  

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 60-old farmer and his daughter died after their house collapsed due to the rain in the Vakaikulam area of Alwarkurichi town on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as S Kanyana Sundaram (60) and his daughter K Revathi (26).

According to sources, at around 1 am, Sundaram’s house collapsed when he, his daughter, and wife K Velammal (55) were sleeping. On hearing the sound of the building collapse, Sundaram's neighbours began the rescue operation and were joined by the fire and rescue services personnel from Tenkasi and Alangulam. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Hospital in Ambasamudram for autopsy.

Velammal who was severely injured in the incident was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, sources added.

Following the incident, the Vakaikulam residents demanded the State government provide compensation to the family of the deceased.