Tamil Nadu: State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) launches luggage and parcel services

This scheme is implemented to increase the non-ticket revenue of state transport corporations. 

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:05 PM

SETC, TN buses, Tamil nadu state transport buses

SETC buses ( File photo | EPS )

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) on Wednesday launched luggage and parcel services in express buses.

The SETC has launched luggage and parcel services in government express buses. The fare ranges between Rs 210 and Rs 390, excluding 18% GST.

This scheme is implemented to increase the non-ticket revenue of state transport corporations. The Tamil Nadu government made this announcement in the last assembly session. As per the announcement, the scheme would allow the monthly and daily rental of unused compartments for luggage and parcel services.

ALSO READSETC all set to transport goods from August 3 in Tamil Nadu

It is said that this scheme would benefit the public and business people on a large scale. SETC also announced fare details for the service between 7 cities. To send a parcel weighing up to 80 kg from Sengottai, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin to Chennai, a person must pay Rs 390, excluding 18 percent GST. Meanwhile, to send a parcel from Trichy or Hosur to Chennai, a person has to pay Rs 210.

The public can make reservations for booking by contacting the SETC head and branch offices in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and other locations.

