Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order to de-seal AIADMK headquarters

Amid the clashes between the EPS and OPS factions on July 11, the party’s headquarters were sealed and locked by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

Published: 18th August 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of the revenue department officials sealing the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay Madras High Court’s order to de-seal headquarters of AIADMK party and hand over the keys to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice CT Ravikumar also issued notice in the petition preferred by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and sought response from the Revenue Divisional Officer and EPS faction.

Amid the clashes between the EPS and OPS factions on July 11, the party’s headquarters were sealed and locked by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

At the outset, Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphade appearing for OPS while contending that the former Chief Minister continued to be the Coordinator submitted that he should continue to have the access. Referring to the Madras High Court’s order dated August 17, 2022 in which the High Court ruled in favour of OPS and directed for holding a new general council meeting said, “I’m the coordinator of the party and I should continue to have the access. The possession should be with me.” He also urged the bench to stay the High Court’s order.

Opposing the submissions, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for EPS contended that OPS was not the coordinator. “You're nobody. He says that he is the coordinator but he’s nobody,” Rohatgi further added.

Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan and advocates K Gowtham Kumar, Shiva Krishnamurti and Balaji Srinivasan also appeared for EPS. However, turning down senior counsel Shekhar Naphade’s request for staying the High Court’s order, CJI NV Ramana said, “No no without hearing to not pass an order. Mr Naphde, I'll hear the matter and pass a final order.”

The High Court’s order had come in a plea by Edappadi Palaniswamy challenging the RDO’s order. Allowing the plea, the Madras High Court on July 20, 2022 had directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the headquarters to Palanisamy and the police to provide necessary protection to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

