Pre-planning averted huge damages; relief aid to cyclone-hit people soon: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited cyclone-affected areas in Chennai today and said the government would provide appropriate relief assistance to the people affected by heavy rains once the assessment of damage is done. He also said his government had proved that any disaster could be met if there was pre-planning.

Talking to reporters at Kasimedu after inspecting the damages caused to the boats and accessories of the fishermen, the Chief Minister said as per the preliminary reports, four persons and 98 cattle have died due to heavy rains. 181 houses and hutments have been damaged. Other kinds of damages are being assessed. 9,130 persons from 3,169 families have been given shelter in 201 relief camps, and they are being given food and medical facilities.

In Chennai, around 400 trees have fallen due to the gusty winds. Of them, 150 trees have fallen on street lights. As many as 25,000 workers are in the field for relief work. Corporation has used 900 pumps to evacuate water, and of them, only 300 are working now. Since there is no waterlogging, an easy traffic flow has become possible.

CM inspecting the damages caused to the boats and accessories of the fishermen

Cyclone Mandous crossed near Mamallapuram between 11.30 p.m and 1.30 p.m. According to the weather forecast, a few northern districts will get rain today. Last night, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts received heavy rains. Despite that, the precautionary steps taken by the government have avoided huge damages.

In Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts, relief works are going on in a fast phase. Since strong winds have damaged flag posts and transformers, the power supply has been cut in 600 places keeping in mind the safety of the people. So far, power has been restored in 300 places, and in the rest of the places, the power supply will be restored by Saturday evening.

“I was in touch with Chengalpattu district Collector throughout the night on Friday and spoke to him once in 30 minutes to know the situation while the cyclone was crossing. This morning, I visited Kottivakkam and other areas and met fishermen and distributed relief assistance to them,” the Chief Minister said.

CM distributing relief assistance to the affected people

“People have been safeguarded due to the precautionary steps taken by the government and the untiring works of government employees. There are no significant damages due to the cyclone. The fallen trees were removed immediately by the Chennai corporation workers to restore smooth traffic. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Councillors, employees and workers of Corporations, TNEB, officials from Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments and particularly the sanitary workers worked round the clock in cyclone-related works. In Chennai alone, 17 IAS officers are engaged in cyclone-related works, and over 5,000 workers are also involved. I thank all of them as Chief Minister of the State,” Stalin added.

