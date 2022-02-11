BJP brass to meet Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy over appointment of MLAs to government posts

Debjani Dutta By

At a time when there is discontentment among the ruling party MLAs and independents supporting them of not being appointed to the posts of chairman of boards, corporation and quasi-government bodies, the BJP leadership is planning to have formal discussions with its ally AINRC on the matter.

BJP observer for Puducherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana, told TNIE that a discussion with Chief Minister N Rangasamy on appointment of MLAs to the posts of chairman will be held soon and that the decisions will be taken.

Three independent MLAs supporting the party had expressed disgust and met Speaker R Selvam and L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan with their grievances. Following this, Surana held a meeting at the party office with its MLAs and the three independents on Thursday. Surana said more coordination is required between the government and the MLAs. “The demand came from MLAs that the CM has to be more cooperative,” he said. They (aspiring MLAS) want to do more work and hence want power, he added.

ALSO READ: Puducherry power staff suspend stir after CM Rangasamy’s assurances

The CM has already expressed the government's inability for appointments to chairman posts as most of the boards, corporations and other quasi-government bodies are running in losses. Speaker R Selvam, however, had said in a few of the bodies that were running well, appointments could be done.

The party, which is working towards strengthening its political base, particularly keeping an eye on the impending local body polls in the UT, has to keep its flock together to work for the elections. After the news on the hurling of bomb at the BJP party office in Chennai trickled in, Surana winded up the meeting and visited the party office in Chennai.