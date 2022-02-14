STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1000 aid for women family heads soon: Tamil Nadu CM 

Stalin says his government has a responsibility to safeguard people from anti-Tamils, slams AIADMK ‘for bringing in debt’.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  Exhorting DMK cadre to apprise voters of the State government’s welfare schemes and ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming urban local body polls, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said his government will provide the `1,000 financial assistance to women family heads soon. 
He also said the government has a responsibility to safeguard the people and the State from the hands of anti-Tamils. 

Through video-conferencing from Chennai, he spoke to party supporters in Dindigul and said, “It is our duty to rescue those who are stuck in the web of hate. Importantly, we are not doing this for the sake of elections, but to safeguard Tamil Nadu.”

The DMK president then blamed the previous AIADMK government for not taking steps to attract major investments and fulfilling Vision 2023. “They brought in debt after debt for the State. However, the DMK government has secured investments and has been working to save the State from the financial crisis. We have fulfilled over 75 per cent of our election promises.

We will definitely provide the Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women family heads soon. I will never cheat anyone. If Stalin gives a word, it will be fulfilled,” he asserted.  Sharpening his attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin called the former Chief Minister a liar and said the latter had no right to question the State government.

“Palaniswami should enquire with the public about my government’s achievements, including the effective handling of pandemic. AIADMK’s SP Velumani, who had held the Rural Development portfolio in the EPS cabinet, swindled crores of rupees from the coffers of local bodies in the State.  They were sure of defeat and only due to this, they refrained from conducting local body elections then,” he further said.

Stalin went on to list out issues that rocked the previous government, including the police shootouts in Thoothukudi and Paramakudi, custodial deaths, and the Polachi sexual assault case, among others. “After assuming office, the DMK government conducted storming operations and arrested all rowdies,” the CM added.

‘Secured investments’
