Too many aspirants, too few seats: Rebel trouble brews for DMK in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Of the 32 wards the DMK is contesting in Tiruppur Corporation, aspirants who did not get a ticket filed nomination as independents in 17 wards. The party has convinced 10 of them to withdraw their nominations.

A local political observer said, "Many DMK functionaries worked effectively during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. So, they expected rewards in the form of councillor seat. But the party could not accommodate every aspirant. Despite several rounds of talks, some members refused to toe to line of district leadership."

Sources said that functionaries who did not get tickets openly criticised district-level leaders. A functionary in Chettipalayam took out a rally with 300 supporters. An aspirant in Tiruppur city vented his ire through media and said his hard work was not recognised.

Another functionary argued against allotting a ward to CPI. "There were 17 instances of revolt. The high command managed to convince 10 of the dissenters into withdrawing their nominations. But seven functionaries refused to pull back and are contesting as independents. Given the dissent among rank and file, the independent candidates could spoil DMK's chances," the observer said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DMK (Tiruppur-Central) secretary K Selvaraj said, "DMK is a strong party. It is known for social welfare and justice in the industrial town. There was dissent and some functionaries expressed disappointment, but we assuaged their feelings. Three functionaries refused to withdraw and we have reported it to the high command. Action will be taken against them."

Head to Head

The Tiruppur city municipality has a total of 60 wards

The AIADMK has fielded candidates in 58 wards while candidates from ally TMC will contest on Two Leaves symbol. Former deputy Mayor and former Tiruppur South MLA A Gunasekaran is touted to be the Mayor candidate.

The DMK is contesting 35 wards, including two candidates from KNMK and MNMK who will contest in Rising Sun symbol. Of the remaining 25 wards, 8 wards each have been allotted to Left parties, 5 to Congress, 3 to MDMK and 1 to IUM

N Dinesh Kumar and N Padmanabhan are touted to be DMK’s mayoral candidates. The DMK will face AIADMK directly in 32 wards