Opposition in Puducherry urges PM not to address National Youth Festival, demands postponement

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Opposition DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM and VCK on Thursday appealed to the Centre and Puducherry government to either cancel or postpone the five-day National Youth Festival (NYF) scheduled to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 12, citing the surge in Covid-19 cases, while threatening to launch an agitation against it.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and DMK state organiser R Siva said that Covid cases in Puducherry have been rising steeply in the last four days as an impact of the New Year celebrations. If tens of thousands of people attend the NYF, Puducherry will be severely affected again. The economy of Puducherry will come to a complete standstill. The ceremony will become a super spreader. He also urged the Prime Minister to avoid taking part in the festival, while urging the central government to cancel the programme as it can spread the pandemic not only in Pondicherry but across the country and cause distress to the youth of Puducherry. Medical experts have already cautioned against gathering of people in public places, he said.

Puducherry Lok Sabha member of the Congress V Vaithilingam expressing a similar concern said that Covid cases which were only in single digits before the New Year celebrations have risen to 66, 73 and 129 cases in the last three days due to increase in tourist arrivals and participating in New Year festivities. The ruling BJP-NRC coalition government in Puducherry allowed the New Year celebrations in defiance of warnings from medical professionals and health officials, as well as violating High Court guidelines. Medical experts say the impact of the New Year celebration will continue and the number of infections will continue to rise for another week.

In this situation, the central and state governments are organising the NYF where more than 75 percent of participants will come from other states leading to the spread of COVID. Due to this, the NYF will definitely have a huge impact on the health of the people of Puducherry, he said.

The NYF is being held to mark the 75th year of Independence and hence the festival can be held until the next Independence Day celebration. So it would be best to postpone the festival and hold it when Covid cases reduce, he said. He also urged the government to impose full curfew on Sunday and impose a ban on the celebration of state ceremonies and festivals in Pondicherry.

Former Chief Minister and Union Minister of State V Narayanasamy also expressing similar views said though the Prime Minister’s visit is the UT’s pride, yet in the present situation, he should refrain from visiting Puducherry and the NYF should be postponed. He urged the Chief Minister N Rangasamy to write to the Prime Minister explaining the present situation and request him to postpone the NYF and his visit to Puducherry.

The CPI state secretary A M Saleem, also seeking cancellation of the NYF and the visit of the Prime Minister, said Covid cases have tripled in the last three days. Raj Nivas has already stopped the entry of public to meet the Lt Governor, he said, adding that the Centre should not play with the lives of people by organising the NYF. An e-mail will be sent to the Prime Minister and a demonstration will be organised by the party on January 10, urging the Prime Minister against visiting Puducherry and seeking cancellation of the NYF.