There’s no place for heirs of Godse on Indian soil, says CM

The chief minister also said there are many efficient women serving in various wings of the party, including the women’s wing, and they should be given priority to get the seats reserved for women.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi pay floral tribute to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday called for a pledge saying there is no place for heirs of Godse — who assassinated Gandhi — on Indian soil.On Twitter, the chief minister said that in remembrance of Gandhi, who worked for the welfare of people and the nation, the public must resolve to unite with love and brotherhood and declare that there is no place on Indian soil for Godse’s heirs and their evil intentions.

Stalin also wrote to DMK cadre on Sunday, saying the State government’s schemes have drawn appreciation from across the country, and to effectively implement them, candidates who have fully devoted themselves to people’s development must be chosen.He added that if they have a criminal background, they should not be nominated till they have legally proved their innocence. 

The chief minister also said there are many efficient women serving in various wings of the party, including the women’s wing, and they should be given priority to get the seats reserved for women.As for fighting the BJP and AIADMK, he said DMK cadres should expose the degenerate politics of the BJP, which incited riots to enjoy political mileage in the State, and the AIADMK, which is against the interests of the people.

Earlier, Governor RN Ravi, Stalin, and ministers Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu, among other elected representatives, paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed leader at Kamaraj Salai here.

Stalin told DMK cadre that only candidates who have fully devoted themselves to people’s development should be chosen to implement the State government’s schemes 

