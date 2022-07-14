TNIE impact: Tiruchy Government Hospital initiates measures to curb rodent menace in maternity ward

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the wake of The New Indian Express's report on rodent menace plaguing the maternity ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy, the hospital administration has initiated measures to control it.

The New Indian Express in its edition dated July 13, 2022 had reported the plight of patients in the hospital's maternity ward and their attendants from rodents invading the premises, particularly the toilets and by the staircase. Acting on it, the hospital resident medical officer inspected the area around the maternity ward.

Sundar, an attendant of a patient in the maternity ward on Wednesday said, "The administration has cleared the backyard." It also engaged workers to spray repellents, he added. The New Indian Express also visited the hospital on Wednesday to find the same. Hospital Dean D Nehru assured all possible steps to do away with rodent menace.