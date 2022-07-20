Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK removes Panneerselvam as its deputy leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Published: 20th July 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.

Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK's deputy leader in the Assembly, the party's interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Panneerselvam, citing matters pending in court and the Election Commission, has already written to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to not give effect to any changes that may be proposed by Palaniswami in respect of the composition of the AIADMK's legislature party.

In a party release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.

The AIADMK has duly notified the Speaker's office on the changes that have been approved by the party in the meeting of its MLAs.

Appavu told reporters in Tirunelveli that any decision on the matter would be absolutely impartial, complying with Assembly rules, relevant laws and after getting legal opinion.

The matter has gone to court and the Election Commission and a decision would be taken only after thorough scrutiny, the Speaker said.

Palaniswami said in the statement that Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.

