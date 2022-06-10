Survey on to find violators of sewage discharge norms in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid serious concerns over the uncontrolled sewage discharge in canals, the Puducherry PWD plans to conduct a survey to identify those discharging the effluents and greywater into storm water drains that drain into the sea.



“The canals continue to pose a huge health hazard, particularly to children. Sewage, other effluents from upstream, and even garbage are flowing in these canals. The town area has an underground drainage system (UDS/sewer line), but why are people allowed to empty their sewage and greywater into the canals and roadside drains? How can we say Swachh Bharat (mission) is even working?" asked Sunaina of PondyCAN, a civil society organisation. She added the menace of garbage and plastic bags in the UT is also similar even after years of civil society groups working to bring a stop to it and the government imposing bans. To encourage people to connect their sewerage and greywater to the UDS, the government, in 2020, waived off the connection charge. However, there has not been an improvement in compliance.



"The UDS has been laid for a total of approximately 75,000 houses and business establishments, but only around 27,000 connections have been taken," Muruganandam, Executive Engineer, PWD (Public Health) told TNIE. A good number of them have even illegally connected to UDS without taking a policy for connection, he added.



Though the PWD, in 2021, issued a warning saying water supply connections would be disconnected after the due date if sewerage connections were not effected, no action has been taken. “As we do not know which are the houses and business establishments that are faulting, action could not be taken," said the EE. He said many have not connected their greywater line to the UDS. The PWD, in 2019, had identified 59 shops in the main market area letting graywater into the roadside drains, and persuaded them to connect their greywater disposal system with the UDS. However, there was no follow-up to these.



Now, once again the PWD (PH) is planning to conduct a survey to identify defaulters. “A proposal has been moved to the government so that appropriate action can be taken to make the defaulters connect to the UDS, and those who have made illegal connections to take a policy and pay the user charges," said the EE. He added the public need awareness on connecting greywater line to the UDS.



On the other hand, people are also at the receiving end of the overflow in the UDS as it has caused stagnation in many parts of the UT, especially the main town area. According to Probir Banerjee of PondyCAN, the UT's population has grown over the years, and with the Sewerage Treatment plants (STP) below capacity, sewerage lines are getting choked leading to the overflow.

A PWD official pointed out that the carrying capacity of the UDS in the town area, laid some 40 years ago, is not able enough sustain. The official said the survey would help them take appropriate action. At present, there are three STPs in the UT -- at Lawspet, Dubrayanpet in the town, and Kanaganeri near the Indira Gandhi Medical College, each with a capacity of 17 MLD (Minimal Liquid Discharge). Sunaina added that no additional permissions should be given for building unless the town is ready to manage an expansion.